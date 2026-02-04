Gold prices increase in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices increased reaching 1.06 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, continuing their upward trend, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1,073,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1,069,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 1,035,000 IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,043,000 IQD, with a buying price of 1,039,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,075,000 and 1,085,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1,045,000 and 1,055,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,163,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,110,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 952,000 IQD.