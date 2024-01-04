Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Gold prices declined in both Iraqi and foreign markets in Baghdad and Erbil.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one weight of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 435,000 Iraqi dinars, with a purchase price of 431,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold was 405,000 dinars, and the purchase price was 401,000 dinars.

At goldsmiths' shops, the selling price for a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price for an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling prices were 513,000 dinars for 24-karat gold mithqal, 453,000 dinars for 21-karat gold, and 393,000 dinars for 18-karat gold.