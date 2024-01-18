Gold prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices declined in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 424,000 dinars and a buying price of 420,000 dinars for one Mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 394,000 dinars, with a buying price of 390,000 dinars.a

In goldsmiths shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 dinars, while the selling price for one gram of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 395,000 and 405,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one mithqal of 24-carat gold was 500,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 380,000 dinars.