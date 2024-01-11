Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, foreign and Iraqi gold prices stabilized in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the Iraqi capital were recorded as follows:

The selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold settled at 436,000 dinars, and the purchase price at 432,000 dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-karat Iraqi gold was recorded at 406,000 dinars, and the purchase price reached 402,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal ranges between 410,000 dinars and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-karat gold was 510,000 dinars, 21-karat gold was recorded at 450,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold reached 390,000 dinars.