Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi and foreign gold prices decreased in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the Iraqi capital, the selling price of one weight of 21 karat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was recorded at 438,000 Iraqi dinars, and the purchase price was 434,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of 21 karat Iraqi gold was recorded at 408,000 dinars, and the purchase price reached 404,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-karat gold mithqal was 510,000 dinars, 22-karat gold was 470,00 thousand dinars, 21-karat gold was 450,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold was 390,000.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.