Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Sunday, both local and foreign gold prices exhibited stability within the markets of the capital, Baghdad, while experiencing an increase in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold recorded a selling price of 410,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 406,000 dinars in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, this morning, similar to yesturday’s, Saturday, prices.

Moreover, the selling price of the mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold also experienced a stability at 380,000 dinars, with a buying price of 376,000 dinars.

In the jewelry shops, the mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was priced between 415,000 and 425,000 Iraqi dinars, while the mithqal of Iraqi gold was traded between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices saw an increase, with the selling price of the mithqal of 24-carat gold reaching 385,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 365,000 dinars.