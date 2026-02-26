Third round of US–Iran nuclear talks begins in Geneva

Shafaq News- Geneva

The third round of indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran opened on Thursday in Geneva under Omani mediation, the semi-official ISNA News Agency reported.

Iran’s delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff leads the American side. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is also attending.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s position “in detail” to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who is shuttling messages between the two delegations.

Omani officials are holding separate meetings with Witkoff and Araghchi during the indirect talks. Grossi met Al-Busaidi ahead of the session.

Read more: US-Iran Geneva talks begin under shadow of ‘indefinite’ deal and escalation risks

Iran has reiterated that the negotiations are limited to its nuclear program and sanctions relief. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Tehran’s refusal to address its ballistic missile program as a “major problem” that must be resolved, calling the missiles a threat to regional stability.

Read more: Iran–US nuclear talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or military confrontation?