Intercepted: Houthi missiles target Jerusalem

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Israeli military confirmed that two missiles fired by the Houthis from Yemen toward Israel were intercepted.

Israeli media reported hearing loud explosions in Jerusalem, with initial reports suggesting that missile debris had fallen in the Mevo Huron area.

This marks the seventh Houthi missile attack on Israel since March 18, when the Israeli military resumed operations against Hamas in Gaza.

The group has also reiterated its commitment to disrupting Israeli maritime activity until the Gaza offensive concludes and the blockade is lifted.

As of now, the Houthis have not confirmed their responsibility for the missile strike targeting Jerusalem.