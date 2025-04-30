Houthis claim drone attacks on US aircraft carrier

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement launched drone attacks on a US aircraft carrier and struck Israeli military targets.

In a statement, Houthi military Spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the group’s drone unit targeted the USS Carl Vinson and several accompanying warships in the Arabian Sea in retaliation for "ongoing US aggression against Yemen.”

Ansarallah also carried out a dual drone operation against Israel, targeting “vital military sites in the occupied cities of Yaffa and Ashkelon" using a total of four Yaffa-type drones.

“This operation comes 24 hours after the blessed operation that forced the US aircraft carrier Truman to depart to the far north of the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal,” Saree claimed.

The statement came as US forces intensified airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, part of a wider effort launched under President Donald Trump to deter attacks on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea.