US airstrikes target Houthis sites for 10th consecutive day

Shafaq News/ US warplanes launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the northern stronghold of Saada on Monday, marking the tenth consecutive day of attacks against Houthi-controlled military sites.

The air raids targeted underground military bases, missile launch platforms, and drone storage facilities across multiple locations, including Harf Sufyan in Amran province, Al-Safra, Bani Muadh, and Razamat in Saada, as well as areas near Al-Salim in eastern Saada, local reports said.

The intensified strikes follow an order by US President Donald Trump on March 14, initiating a large-scale military campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

On Sunday, the Houthis reported that US airstrikes had killed and injured 14 people, including three children and two women, in a residential district of Sanaa.

"Enemy American aircraft targeted a building in a civilian neighborhood in Asr, Maeen district, resulting in one martyr and 13 wounded," said Anis Al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled health ministry.

Trump has vowed a "deadly force" campaign to eliminate the group, though Yemeni analysts question the effectiveness of the strikes if they continue at the same pace as those under President Joe Biden. During Biden’s final year in office, the Houthis endured nearly 1,000 US and British airstrikes between January 12, 2024, and the Gaza ceasefire—yet their attacks persisted.

A senior Yemeni military official denied any ceasefire agreements between the Houthis and the United States or Israel, affirming that military operations were escalating amid continued US airstrikes.