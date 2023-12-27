US Naval Vessels Intercept 12 Houthi Drones in Southern Red Sea

Shafaq News/ The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that U.S. naval vessels successfully intercepted and shot down 12 drones launched by Houthi forces in the southern Red Sea.

"U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10 hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26." The U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

CENTCOM said there was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries.

Ansarallah (Houthis), a prominent group in the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, was involved in the conflict days after the Israeli aggression against Gaza, which killed so far more than 21,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

The Houthis, which control much of Yemen, have launched many missiles towards the Israeli areas and prevented any Israeli-involved ships from crossing the Red Sea through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The Yemeni group asserted that its operations would continue until the end of the Israeli war against Palestinians.

Last week, the United States declared the establishment of a multinational force to secure trade routes in the Red Sea following the Houthis attacks.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Seychelles, and the United Kingdom are among the countries participating in the 10-nation "multinational security initiative."