Yemen’s Ansarallah attacks US aircraft carrier and destroyers in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi group, known as Ansarallah, announced, on Tuesday, that it had targeted an American aircraft carrier and two destroyers in the Arabian and Red Seas in a pair of operations lasting eight hours.

The group said in a statement, the “UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations. The first operation targeted the American aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Arabian Sea with a number of cruise missiles and drones while the American enemy was preparing to carry out hostile operations targeting our country.”

According to the statement, the operation has successfully achieved its objectives.

The second operation targeted two US destroyers in the Red Sea, with ballistic missiles and drones. The operation, according to the Houthis, also successfully met its goals. Both attacks reportedly spanned eight hours.

Ansarallah attributed increased military tensions in the Red Sea to American and British forces, accusing them of turning the region into a "zone of military tension" that could impact maritime navigation.

The group warned that US and British military actions, which they said are in defense of Israel, would only strengthen Yemen’s "legitimate right to defense," vowing further strikes on hostile targets in the Red and Arabian Seas and asserted that the operations “will not stop until the aggression on Gaza is stopped, the siege is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon is stopped.”