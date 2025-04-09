3rd in 10 days: Yemen’s Houthis down US drone

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) shot down an American drone in the airspace of Al-Jawf province, marking the third time in 10 days, the group announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said that a locally made missile downed a US MQ-9 drone that was carrying out "hostile missions" in the airspace of Al-Jawf province, noting that this marks the 18th drone since the start of their support for Gaza.

This development, he added, is in response to the ongoing US attacks on Yemen and in support of Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have so far resulted in the deaths of over 61,709 people and injuries to more than 111,588, most of whom are women and children, according to Al-Jazeera tracker.

"Our operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted."

On Tuesday, the US launched new airstrikes, targeting the coastal province of Hodeidah, overlooking the Red Sea, and the mountainous province of Amran, in the west and north of Yemen.