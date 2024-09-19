Baghdad delivers US-made Howitzers to Peshmerga after years of delays

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Defense on Thursday confirmed it has delivered US-made Howitzer cannons to the Peshmerga forces, the military wing of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a statement, the ministry clarified that the contract for purchasing the 105mm Howitzers was signed under former Defense Minister Irfan al-Hayali and subsequently amended by his successor, Juma Anad. The full payment for the cannons was made prior to the formation of the current government, and the weapons arrived at the port of Umm Qasr in November 2023.

Despite their arrival a year ago, the ministry noted that the Howitzers had not been transferred to the Peshmerga until recently. The decision to deliver the cannons was made following a memo from the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces, after all necessary measures had been taken.

The ministry emphasized the Peshmerga's loyalty to Iraq and reiterated that the issue of the Howitzers had been pending for over seven years before the final delivery. It urged media outlets to avoid spreading false information about the ministry's affairs.