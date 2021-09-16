Report

The Global Coalition stresses its support for the Kurdistan Region in its war against terrorism

Date: 2021-09-16T14:35:19+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Global Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, General Richard Bell.

A statement issued by the regional government said that during the meeting, the two parties discussed the latest developments in the war on terrorism and the latest developments in the situation in Iraq and Syria.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief condoled the death of two Peshmerga members in a PKK explosion in Aqrah district, stressing the coalition's full support for the Kurdistan region in combatting terrorism.

For his part, PM Barzani emphasized the need to activate the security coordination centers between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to confront the threat of terrorism and achieve stability in Iraq.

