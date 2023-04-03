PM Barzani and International Coalition Commander discuss Peshmerga Reforms

Shafaq News / Kurdistan PM Meets with International Coalition Commander to Discuss Reforms in Peshmerga Ministry

On Monday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the commander of the International Coalition Forces, General Matthew McFarlane, to discuss the progress of reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry.

Barzani took to his Facebook page to announce the meeting, stating, "Today, we received the General Commander of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, Mr. Matthew McFarlane. We discussed the latest developments regarding the overall situation in Iraq and the region, as well as the progress of reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry."

The Prime Minister of the region added, "The meeting emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Peshmerga forces in their fight against terrorism, and enhancing the relationship and coordination with the International Coalition Forces."