Erbil: 5th Barzani Chess Championship starts

Shafaq News/ The fifth edition of the Barzani International Chess Championship launched on Friday, with participation from several government and party officials, consuls of foreign countries in the capital, and a select group of local and international chess players.

The tournament, held annually to commemorate the birthday of the Mulla Mustafa Barzani, is organized this year in coordination with the Erbil International Equestrian Club, the Khanzad Chess Club, and the Barzani Charity Foundation.

This year’s edition features players from various age groups, alongside several international competitors.

The tournament will run for two days, with the winners receiving valuable prizes at the conclusion, continuing the annual tradition that highlights the event as one of the region's significant international sporting activities.