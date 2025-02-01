IRGC to reveal new missile and defense systems Monday

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced plans to unveil new missile and defense systems at the Malik al-Ashtar exhibition, set to take place next Monday in Iran.

Brigadier General Hamid Bazm Shahi, Secretary of Leadership Oversight in the IRGC, stated that the exhibition will showcase the corps’ latest military and technological advancements, including new missile defense systems, aluminium-hull patrol and combat boats, and developments in artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

Shahi noted that the exhibition will highlight the IRGC’s role in national defense, strategic deterrence, and public infrastructure projects, presenting its activities in two key areas: the protection of the Islamic Republic’s system and efforts to enhance Iran’s military and technological capabilities against external threats.

On the security front, Shahi pointed out that the IRGC has actively countered militant groups inside and outside Iran, estimating their numbers at over 200,000 fighters, and has thwarted multiple terrorist attacks.

Militarily, the IRGC has reportedly revised its operational doctrine and expanded its strategic cooperation with Russia, Iraq, China, and Oman, conducting joint military exercises and security drills. Recent operations include The Great Prophet 18 and 19 exercises, cyber defense simulations, and counter-drone maneuvers.

Beyond military operations, the official clarified that the IRGC has undertaken major infrastructure projects, including the construction of 525 kilometers of railway, 64 kilometers of subway lines, 76 kilometers of highways, nine dams, and 36 kilometers of water channels supplying Lake Urmia. The corps has also conducted extensive dredging operations in ports and contributed to oil transportation with the production of two oil tankers.