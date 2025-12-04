Iraq probes asset-freeze error amid questions over Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq launched an urgent inquiry on Thursday into a published error in a terrorist-assets decision that prompted speculation about Baghdad’s stance toward Hezbollah.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, Decision No. 61 of 2025—printed in the Official Gazette on 17 November—contained “texts that reflected positions not grounded in reality.” The government said, “Iraq’s approval of the asset freeze requested by Malaysia was limited to entities and individuals linked to ISIS and al-Qaeda.”

The statement said [caretaker] Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed authorities to determine responsibility and hold those at fault accountable for “the error in Decision No. 61 of 2025 issued by the Committee for Freezing Terrorist Assets.”

The government added that its views on developments in Lebanon and Palestine are “principled positions not subject to political bidding,” reflecting “the will of the Iraqi people in all their communities.”

“No one seeking to exploit events can outbid the Iraqi government’s positions,” the official said, noting Iraq’s record in supporting “the historical rights of the people of the land, rejecting occupation, attacks, genocide, and forced displacement.”