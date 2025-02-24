Iraq’s electricity: no longer rely on foreign fuel

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq announced the launching of a plan to establish steam power plants with a capacity of 15,000 megawatts.

During the Iraq Energy Conference and Exhibition, Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadhil, revealed that the new plants will rely on local fuel, stating, “We will no longer depend on foreign fuel,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

He also highlighted the country's combined cycle projects, which do not require fuel, and the plan to generate 3,000 megawatts from renewable energy sources.

"We have high coordination with the Oil Authority to secure the necessary fuel to operate the electricity generation units," said the Minister.

Earlier this month, the Ministry disclosed the locations for the construction of the steam plants and noted that 100 local and international companies had expressed interest in the project. The plants will be spread across central, southern, middle Euphrates, and northern regions, with three investment models set to be presented to the interested companies.