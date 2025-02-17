Iraq switches power supply to Turkish firms

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil met with a Turkish delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Akinci, on Monday to discuss increasing electricity imports to 600 megawatts and establishing strategic projects in renewable energy.

A statement from the Ministry of Electricity's media office described the meeting as a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. The two sides discussed expediting procedures to double the amount of energy imported from Turkey to 600 megawatts, up from the current 300 megawatts, and to upgrade the Jazrah-Kask transmission line to accommodate the increased energy flow.

Minister Fadhil revealed an agreement to activate a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, which includes establishing strategic energy production projects and constructing new power stations and transmission lines.

The Turkish delegation reaffirmed its country's commitment to enhancing energy cooperation with Iraq and reiterated Ankara's commitment to swiftly increasing energy imports via interconnection lines to 600 megawatts, pending approval from the European Union.