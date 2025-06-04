Electricity boost: Iraq signs 600 MW pact with Turkiye

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity signed a contract with Turkish company Alifrin to double the capacity of the Iraq-Turkiye power transmission line.

The ministry announced in a statement that the agreement will initially supply 300 megawatts to Iraq’s national grid through the Jazira-Kasak 400kV line in Nineveh province, with the full 600-megawatt capacity, expected to be operational within a month. “Technical teams have already completed infrastructure to implement the interconnection, and all contractual obligations have been met.”

The contract operates under a Take and Pay model, as Iraq will only pay for the electricity it consumes, “offering economic flexibility and minimizing financial waste,” the ministry added.

The Council of Ministers approved a set of energy, investment, and administrative initiatives on Tuesday aimed at boosting summer power supply.