Electricity boost: Iraq signs 600 MW pact with Turkiye
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity
signed a contract with Turkish company Alifrin to double the capacity of the
Iraq-Turkiye power transmission line.
The ministry announced in a statement that the agreement
will initially supply 300 megawatts to Iraq’s national grid through the
Jazira-Kasak 400kV line in Nineveh province, with the full 600-megawatt
capacity, expected to be operational within a month. “Technical teams have
already completed infrastructure to implement the interconnection, and all
contractual obligations have been met.”
The contract operates under a Take and Pay model, as Iraq
will only pay for the electricity it consumes, “offering economic flexibility
and minimizing financial waste,” the ministry added.
The Council of Ministers approved a set of energy,
investment, and administrative initiatives on Tuesday aimed at boosting summer
power supply.