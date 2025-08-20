Iraq secures Turkiye power deal as Egypt plans exports

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara / Cairo

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s Karpowership revealed that it will supply Iraq with 590 megawatts of electricity through two floating plants to be deployed in Basra.

In a statement, the firm confirmed that the units are scheduled to dock at Khor al-Zubair and Umm Qasr in Basra Province within a month under a 71-day contract signed with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity and the state power company.

Meanwhile, an Egyptian government official revealed plans to export up to 2,000 megawatts of power to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon via a new subsea link with Jordan.

Egypt and Jordan’s existing interconnection handles 500 megawatts, but authorities intend to quadruple capacity by 2029. The new line would extend from Taba in Sinai to Aqaba, with construction expected to take 30 months after studies conclude.

Iraq continues to face chronic power shortages, with peak demand often outstripping supply by more than 8,000 megawatts. The country has relied heavily on Iranian gas and electricity, but frequent disruptions have pushed Baghdad to diversify.

Other agreements with Jordan, the Gulf states, and several international firms aim to add alternative supplies, while renewable projects remain at an early stage.