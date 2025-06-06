600 MW added: Turkish power line officially activated

Shafaq News/ The Turkish-Iraqi power line became officially operational on Friday, supplying 600 megawatts to northern Iraq to ease pressure on the national grid amid peak summer demand.

According to a source in the Northern Electricity Directorate, the line is now supplying electricity to Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, and parts of Diyala, based on load plans set by the Ministry of Electricity.

The source described the activation as a “notable advancement in Iraq’s energy import strategy, expected to alleviate strain on the local network.”

Economic expert Abbas Hammadi welcomed the move but urged broader reforms. While the new line provides “immediate support,” he stressed the importance of boosting domestic production and reducing dependency on imports. “Stable electricity is essential for economic growth, attracting investment, and easing hardship for citizens,” he said.

Hammadi also called for investments in grid infrastructure upgrades and renewable energy to secure long-term sustainability.

The Turkish power link is considered a strategic project that the Ministry of Electricity has worked on for years to diversify energy sources and enhance supply stability.