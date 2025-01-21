Iraqi President invites Belgian King to visit Baghdad, open embassy

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid invited King Philippe Leopold of Belgium to visit Iraq and called for upgrading diplomatic ties by opening a Belgian embassy in Baghdad.

The invitation came on the sidelines of the Davos Forum in Switzerland, where Rashid met King Philippe, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, according to a statement from the presidency.

The two leaders discussed strengthening economic and trade cooperation and supporting these efforts.

The Iraq invitation aims to enhance relations in key sectors, including energy transformation.

President Rashid emphasized that Iraq's recent security stability offers an opportunity to expand economic cooperation, facilitating the entry of Belgian companies into the Iraqi market and contributing to sustainable development.

Rashid also urged King Philippe to increase Belgium’s diplomatic representation in Iraq, viewing the opening of an embassy in Baghdad as a significant step toward deepening ties between the two nations.

The statement highlighted the importance of coordination on regional and international issues to promote mutual interests and contribute to global peace and security.

Additionally, Rashid and King Philippe discussed topics at the Davos Forum, stressing the need for a shared vision on climate and environmental changes, and for reaching agreements that address current economic, technological, and environmental challenges.