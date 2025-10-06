Israeli strike leaves two dead in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the road leading to Zibdin town in southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, two people were killed and one was wounded in the attack.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the strike.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has continued raids in southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while holding positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, these operations have left at least 103 civilians dead, with air and drone strikes targeting residential areas, including sites near UN peacekeeping posts.