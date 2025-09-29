President Barzani mourns death of Ayatollah al-Sistani's wife

2025-09-29T11:37:20+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani conveyed condolences to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the death of his wife.

Barzani said in his message that he shared the grief of al-Sistani and his family, praying for God’s mercy upon the deceased and strength for her relatives.

The wife of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric passed on September 28 in Najaf, and her funeral was held there on Monday morning.

