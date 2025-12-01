Nearly 90 new HIV cases detected in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region recorded 87 new HIV/AIDS cases over the past 11 months, the Kurdish Health Ministry said on Monday.

HIV is transmitted through blood, sexual contact, from infected mothers to infants, or through exposure to bodily fluids.

According to a statement from the ministry, nearly 610,000 laboratory tests were conducted during the period, identifying 64 cases among foreigners and non-residents and 23 among citizens and residents. The cumulative number of people living with HIV in the Region has now reached 150, all of whom are "receiving treatment."

Kurdistan maintains one of the lowest HIV prevalence rates compared with global and regional averages, the ministry said, attributing this to prevailing social norms.

The announcement coincided with World AIDS Day on December 1. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 40.8 million people worldwide are living with the disease, with about 630,000 deaths recorded in 2024.

There is no cure for the virus, though antiretroviral therapy (ART) allows patients to manage the disease effectively. When taken as prescribed, ART can suppress the virus to undetectable levels, enabling patients to live healthy lives and preventing transmission.

