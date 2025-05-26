3 salon workers test positive for HIV in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Three female employees at a women's beauty salon in the Kurdistan Region have tested positive for HIV, the Regional Health Ministry said on Monday, as it pledged tighter oversight on unlicensed establishments.

In a statement, the ministry said the infections were identified as part of its communicable disease control program, which includes routine testing for public-facing workers and the issuance and renewal of health licenses.

“Legal action will be taken against any site functioning without a license or with an expired permit,” the ministry warned.

Authorities urged the public to avoid unregulated venues, emphasizing that citizens “play a vital role in safeguarding public health, by reporting any suspected violations or unlicensed activity."