Iraq's breast cancer challenge: Care halted by delays and shame

For many women, a sudden pain or unusual discharge can trigger fear and uncertainty. For 35-year-old Iraqi woman S.A. (pseudonym), it was precisely this fear that brought her to a public hospital in 2023. When she felt an unusual sting in her left breast and noticed abnormal discharge, she rushed for a screening. The first question she encountered at the reception desk alarmed her: “Do you have a family history of breast cancer?”

She recalls that moment vividly. “I was terrified and started thinking hard about my relatives,” she noted. “But I answered confidently, No, we don’t have a family history.”

S.A., who preferred not to reveal her full name, remembers being taken to a small examination room where the doctor repeated the same question before discovering a lump in her breast. “The doctor looked at me with sympathy and remarked, ‘What a pity, you’re still young,’ then quickly reassured me that it might be a benign tumor,” she shared with Shafaq News.

S.A. later underwent a mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy and hormonal treatments. Early detection played a crucial role in her recovery over two challenging years.

“The pain and anxiety that accompanied my diagnosis are indescribable,” she expressed. Yet early detection, swift surgery, and her own determination enabled her to

overcome the illness that has claimed the lives of many women. “I remained patient, hopeful, and prayed constantly for recovery.”

She emphasized that financial stability was key. “I was able to have surgery immediately in a private hospital and purchase chemotherapy drugs instead of waiting for long periods in public hospitals, where medication is often unavailable,” she added.

Another survivor, 46-year-old Fatima Abdullah, confronted breast cancer for three years before achieving full recovery. “Early detection offered me a second chance at life,” she noted.

“The treatment journey was not easy — chemotherapy weakened my body and changed my appearance — but I chose to view each stage as part of the healing process. Patience and faith were essential to my recovery.”

While survivors like S.A. and Fatima managed to access care, their experiences highlight the path of countless women across Iraq, many of whom face greater obstacles and delayed diagnoses.

The Hard Numbers

Across Iraq, breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting women. According to the Ministry of Health, it accounts for roughly one-third of all female cancer cases, with more than 9,000 new diagnoses each year. Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf record the highest incidence rates.

Many women are diagnosed at Stage III or IV, when the disease is already advanced. Delays in screening, social stigma, and limited awareness often lead to late detection. High mortality rates are compounded by shortages of oncology drugs, limited access to radiotherapy, and weak follow-up care, particularly in rural provinces.

October is now recognized globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or the “Pink Month.” Across Iraq, health institutions hold campaigns, free screenings, and educational sessions that focus on prevention, early detection, and self-examination. The pink ribbon, a global symbol of solidarity and hope for breast cancer patients, was first introduced in 1991 by the Susan G. Komen Foundation during a charity race in New York.

Shame Kills Hope

Gynecologist Nidal al-Baghdadi explained that breast cancer results from uncontrolled cell growth that may spread to other organs. “There is no accurate national statistic on breast cancer cases in Iraq, but the rate of infection is high,” she noted.

Drawing on data from private clinics and oncology units, she observed that one in every eight women is affected, regardless of age. Identifying obesity, lack of exercise, and misuse of hormonal medications without medical supervision as major contributing factors, she underlined that mammography remains the most effective screening tool.

She further mentioned that a blood test for detection is available in both al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, emphasizing the importance of self-examination, which allows women to check their breasts for changes in shape, size, or unusual discharge “by feeling the entire area from top to bottom, including the armpit.”

Despite its importance, screening remains limited. Iraq has only 13 to 15 breast cancer screening centers, most of them located in major cities. Rural and southern provinces often lack mammography machines or trained specialists, forcing women to travel long distances.

Regional disparities are also evident. Hospitals in Baghdad, Erbil, and Basra — including the Oncology Teaching Hospital, Nanakali Hospital, and Basra Cancer Center — provide specialized care, while women in Muthanna, Diyala, or al-Anbar often depend on general hospitals without oncology wards. Travel costs, cultural hesitation, and the absence of female doctors further discourage screening.

Social and cultural barriers deepen the challenge. Many women avoid or postpone examinations due to fear, shame, or social stigma. Families often discourage open discussion about cancer, labeling it a “death sentence,” which contributes to delayed diagnoses.

Highlighting measures such as maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, avoiding unprescribed medication, and breastfeeding as “vital in reducing the risk of infection,” al-Baghdadi referred to a 2011 study at a local health center, in which only 20% of women over 40 participated in screening.

“We found that most women feared early screening,” she noted, urging the establishment of a national database to strengthen detection efforts.

Future Blueprint

Some provincial health departments, especially in the Kurdistan Region, have launched local cancer registries, although national integration remains incomplete. Universities like Baghdad University’s College of Medicine and Hiwa Medical University conduct outreach programs targeting young women to promote awareness.

Speaking to Shafaq News, women’s rights activist Lina Ali of the Women and Child Defense Observatory emphasized the need for sustained campaigns. “The risk of breast cancer affects women of all ages,” she highlighted, underlining that awareness campaigns are essential to prevent the disease from spreading.

“These campaigns should run for a full month, led by specialists to provide accurate information about symptoms, early detection, and available treatment,” she added.

Experts advocate the creation of a national database linking all oncology centers to track incidence, treatment, and outcomes, reinforcing Dr. al-Baghdadi’s call for structured data. Mandatory mammogram programs for women over 40 and the integration of awareness initiatives into school health curricula are also recommended.

Ali pointed out that preventive screening costs less than 10% of late-stage treatment, stressing that early detection is both lifesaving and cost-effective.

