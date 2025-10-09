80% of breast tumors in Iraq are benign if caught early, says official

Shafaq News – Erbil

Iraq registers more than 9,000 new breast cancer cases each year—including in the Kurdistan Region—but only 2% are detected early, according to Dr. Chinar Sinjawi, head of the Cancer Control Department at the Kurdish Ministry of Health.

Speaking at the launch of a breast cancer awareness campaign in Erbil on Thursday, Sinjawi warned that most cases are identified at advanced stages, when treatment becomes significantly more complex and costly. “Early treatment costs around $300,” she noted, “but in late stages, expenses can reach $50,000 due to extended care and advanced procedures.”

She estimated that Iraq requires $30–50 million annually for cancer care, excluding the human toll, and urged women to undergo regular screenings, emphasizing that 80% of breast tumors are benign and treatable if discovered early.

According to the 2025 Numbeo Healthcare Index, Iraq ranks tenth among Arab countries in healthcare quality.

