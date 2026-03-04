NATO air defenses intercept Iranian missile over southern Turkiye

2026-03-04T12:39:31+00:00

Hatay

NATO air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran as it entered Turkish airspace over Hatay province on Wednesday, Turkiye’s Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that the projectile was tracked after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace before heading toward southern Turkiye, where it was “successfully neutralized” by a NATO air and missile defense unit.

Ankara said it reserves the right to respond to the launch and is coordinating with NATO allies on further measures.

