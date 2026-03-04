Syria shuts Lebanon border crossing after Israeli strike warning

Syria shuts Lebanon border crossing after Israeli strike warning
2026-03-04T13:10:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities on Wednesday closed the main land crossing with Lebanon after warnings of a possible Israeli strike near the border.

A Syrian customs official told Shafaq News that passenger movement through the Jdeidet Yabous crossing, opposite Lebanon’s Al-Masnaa crossing, was suspended. The closure was taken as a "precaution" to protect travelers and border staff until the security situation becomes clearer.

The crossing had recently extended operations to 24 hours a day to ease congestion as civilians sought to leave Lebanon amid rising regional tensions. Shafaq News correspondents reported long lines of vehicles and families waiting near the crossing.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon