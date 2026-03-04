Syria shuts Lebanon border crossing after Israeli strike warning

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities on Wednesday closed the main land crossing with Lebanon after warnings of a possible Israeli strike near the border.

A Syrian customs official told Shafaq News that passenger movement through the Jdeidet Yabous crossing, opposite Lebanon’s Al-Masnaa crossing, was suspended. The closure was taken as a "precaution" to protect travelers and border staff until the security situation becomes clearer.

The crossing had recently extended operations to 24 hours a day to ease congestion as civilians sought to leave Lebanon amid rising regional tensions. Shafaq News correspondents reported long lines of vehicles and families waiting near the crossing.