Vision Education, Together Association partner to advance sustainability in Iraq

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Erbil-based Vision Education Foundation and Together to Protect Human and the Environment Association signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, and environmental innovation.

In a joint statement, the two organizations said the partnership aims to empower youth, educators, and communities across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to play a leading role in advancing sustainable development and environmental awareness.

Founded in 2018 and established and is overseen by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, Vision Education is one of the Kurdistan Region’s leading educational institutions, supporting schools and universities and providing hundreds of scholarships for students in Iraq and abroad. The foundation’s projects include school construction, rehabilitation, and academic development programs.

Together, a prominent Iraqi NGO accredited by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and ISO 9001:2015 certified, operates in all Iraqi provinces with more than 400 volunteers. It partners with organizations such as UNFPA, OXFAM, FIDA, and Earth Day Network, and represented Iraqi civil society at global climate summits from COP27 to COP29. The group also received the Arab League’s 2023 Child-Friendly Institution Award.

Under the new agreement, both sides will design educational programs and awareness campaigns on climate change, digital innovation, and sustainability, integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into curricula and community engagement initiatives.

“This partnership bridges education, sustainability, and AI innovation,” said Dr. Dana Khider Mawlood, CEO of Vision Education. “Together, we are turning learning into action, giving people the knowledge and skills to build inclusive and environmentally responsible communities.”

Saadiyah F. Hassoon, head of the Together Association, said the alliance will “amplify environmental and social impact by empowering Iraq’s youth and teachers to become advocates for peace, sustainability, and innovation.”