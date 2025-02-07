Iran’s Khamenei: Negotiating with US is pointless

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the idea of negotiations with the United States, calling them neither wise, nor honorable.

In a speech to Air Force commanders, Khamenei said, “There should be no negotiations with such a government,” arguing that based on past experience, talks with Washington would not resolve Iran’s issues.

He added that Iran engaged in negotiations with the U.S. in the 1990s, resulting in a treaty that lasted for nearly two years.

“Our government at the time negotiated, traveled back and forth, sat, stood, talked, laughed, shook hands, and made friendships. Everyone did their part, and eventually, an agreement was reached,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

He further claimed, “The Americans did not comply with that very agreement. The very same person who is now in office [in the United States] tore up the agreement. The agreement was meant for America’s sanctions to be removed, and were not.”

Criticizing the previous US administration for not lifting sanctions on Iran, Iran’s supreme leader concluded, “This is yet another lesson.”

Addressing the economic issue Khamenei indicated that “nearly most echelons of the population have certain afflictions…; however, what resolves those problems is a domestic element. The domestic element comprises of efforts by responsible officials and the cooperation of the nation united.”

Further, he accused the US of threatening Iran, adding, “If they threaten us, we will threaten them. If they actuate that threat, we will actuate ours. If they violate our nation’s security, we will violate their security without a doubt.”

Earlier, Trump expressed his hope to reach an accommodation with Iran’s leaders that would allow the United States to avoid the need for either economic or military attacks on Iran.