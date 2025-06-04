Khamenei slams US nuclear proposal: You cannot stop us

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected the recent US proposal on the nuclear file as “completely contrary” to Iran’s capabilities.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini—the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that overthrew Iran’s monarchy—Khamenei said the US proposal, delivered via Omani mediation, aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capacity and undermine its self-reliance, reaffirming that Tehran will not abandon uranium enrichment under any circumstances.

“Our response to this American nonsense is clear: Who are you to tell us whether we should have a nuclear program? You cannot stop us.”

Khamenei further emphasized that uranium enrichment is at the center of Iran’s nuclear strategy, describing it as the “key to the nuclear issue” and essential for scientific progress.

“The nuclear industry is not just about energy. It’s the mother of all industries… Without enrichment, the program is meaningless,” he clarified, adding that his country has completed the full nuclear fuel cycle and would continue to build on that foundation.

Despite five rounds of indirect negotiations between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff, mediated by Oman, the two sides remain far apart—particularly over Iran’s refusal to halt enrichment or export its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Tehran insists its program is peaceful and has long rejected Western accusations of seeking nuclear weapons as unfounded and politically driven.

On Tuesday, Araghchi reiterated during a visit to Lebanon that uranium enrichment is “a non-negotiable national red line.” He had also emphasized in Cairo that Iran’s nuclear activities are fully transparent and aligned with peaceful objectives.

Khamenei, in turn, had voiced skepticism about the talks with Washington, stating that they are unlikely to produce positive results. He also criticized what he called excessive American demands, particularly the insistence on halting uranium enrichment, which he labeled unacceptable.