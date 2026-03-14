Drone strike thwarted near Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces intercepted a drone on Saturday targeting the Diplomatic Support Center at Victory Base, near Baghdad International Airport.

A security source told Shafaq News that the interception occurred in the Al-Radwaniyah area, preventing any damage or casualties.

Since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have seen a series of drone and rocket attacks linked to Iran-aligned armed factions. Earlier today, an attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad damaged a satellite communications system inside the diplomatic compound. No casualties have been reported.