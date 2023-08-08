Google reassures: Certain jobs beyond AI Reach

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Cassie Kozyrkov, Chief Decision Scientist at Google assured that some professions are challenging for artificial intelligence (AI) to perform, as AI systems analyze data, recognize patterns, and turn them into output. They can mimic our behavior and they can blend what we show them into new combinations, tricking you into thinking something fundamentally new has happened.

Kozyrkov emphasized that creative writing stands at the forefront of these jobs, as AI struggles to arrange words in a creative manner that expresses artistic imagination.

The second of these roles is caregiving for the elderly and the young. These technologies lack the intimacy unique to humans, incapable of comprehending the diverse needs of humans across different ages.

She pointed out that AI has never excelled in unique creative arts such as visual arts, literature, and music.

The paradox remains peculiar that programming, the very field that paved the way for artificial intelligence, will remain beyond its reach. Robots respond based on programming and cannot decipher the codes of programming languages.

Additionally, fields like psychology or social work pose challenges for robots. Machines cannot offer emotional support or care for people.

According to experts, despite advanced technology, machines, and AI, they remain creations of humanity, with humans retaining leadership in the journey of development and progress, especially in domains necessitating ethical decisions and a deep understanding of emotions and human relationships.

In this regard, Dr. Raafat Youssef, a professor of management and human development expert, commented on the "Morning on Sky News Arabia" program: "There's a substantial difference between humans and AI. AI can execute what is known in the management field as repetitive reactions. It does not think; it collects data to produce a result."

Moreover, AI lacks four fundamental aspects:

-Decision-making: It aids in presenting suggestions and nothing more.

-Creativity and innovation: Human intellect still surpasses artificial intelligence.

-Arts: It lacks emotions and sentiments.

-Intuition and instinct as it is a divine feature.