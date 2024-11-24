DCO and Iraqi PM discuss joint projects in AI and digital innovation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed Iraq's progress in the field of digital transformation with within a comprehensive strategy for digital business and artificial intelligence with the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Dima Al-Yahya.

Iraqi PM’s media office said in a statement that Al-Sudani discussed the discussion was in line with the government's ambitions and growing international requirements in this field.

“During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s foundational work on digital transformation, incorporating it into administrative and economic reforms, including electronic payment systems.” He expressed Iraq’s capability to develop this sector and achieve a qualitative leap, while also welcoming cooperation with the DCO to implement projects that benefit Iraq and the region in the areas of digital transformation and AI, the statement continued.

For her part, Deemah Al-Yahya commended Iraq’s advancements in the digital sector and the ongoing transformation, which she said creates a favorable environment for various projects the DCO plans to implement within Iraq.

“She affirmed the organization’s readiness to undertake initiatives aligned with the government’s digital transformation plans, bringing tangible benefits to Iraq’s human resources, leveraging its material resources, and meeting its high aspirations and preparedness,” the statement concluded.