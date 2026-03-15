Kaka Hama calls on Baghdad, Erbil to address strikes

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Sunday, the leader of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party, Mohammed Haji Mahmoud, known as “Kaka Hama,” urged the Iraqi and the Kurdish government to end “silence” over drone and missile attacks and work toward finding a genuine solution.

Speaking at a press conference, Mahmoud argued that the bombardment targeting the Kurdistan Region is not carried out directly by Iran but by armed groups and militias seeking to destabilize the area.

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“The US-Israeli attack on Iran was a fatal mistake,” he said, adding that Iran “is not Venezuela and cannot be toppled through such strikes.”

According to Mahmoud, history has shown that reliance on the United States and certain Arab countries has brought the Kurds nothing but disappointments, and Kurds must rely on their own capabilities to confront challenges.

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On domestic affairs, he noted that although the Kurds are currently in a weak position in relations with Baghdad, the ongoing developments and crises could create what he called a “golden opportunity” for Kurds to return to Kirkuk “with dignity.”