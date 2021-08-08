Kurdistan's President and Prime Minister congratulate Kaka Hama on the 45th anniversary of his party's establishment

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, send on Sunday the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Socialist Party, Mohammad Hani Mahmoud-Kaka Hama, congratulation cables on the 45th anniversary of the formation of the party.

President Barzani said that he values the struggle and the sacrifices of the Kurdistan Socialist Party and the endeavors of its president to bring the Kurdish parties together, hoping that the anniversary serves as an aspiration to the party to continue its struggle until achieving the ultimate interests of the people of Kurdistan.

In the cable he sent, Kurdistan's Prime Minister hoped that the anniversary becomes a stepping stone to develop the ties and coordination between all the forces and parties of the Kurdistan Region to safeguard the national yields, constitutional rights, and the government's reform program