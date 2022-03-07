President Barzani congratulates "Kaka Hama" on re-election

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated The Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Socialist Party, Mohammad Hani Mahmoud, better known as Kaka Hama, on his re-election.

A statement by the region's Presidency said that President Barzani congratulated Kaka Hama on the occasion of re-electing him as head of the Kurdistan Socialist Party, wishing him and his party success.

President Barzani expressed appreciation for Kaka Hama's struggle, hoping that all Kurdish parties put all their efforts and unify their ranks for the sake of the Kurdistan region and its people.