Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party re-elected Kaka Hama as its Secretary-General

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party elected today, Saturday, Muhammad Al-Hajj Mahmoud, widely known in Kurdistan as 'Kaka Hama,' as its Secretary-General for a second term.

About 1000 members attended the Party's 7th conference in Erbil. The Party also elected Abdullah Al-Hajj Mahmoud, brother of Kaka Hama, as Deputy Secretary-General.

Mohammed Haji Mahmoud is an Iraqi Kurdish politician. He gained a reputation for bravery fighting against Saddam Hussein's forces in the 1980s. More recently, he has led a Peshmerga force in the fight against ISIS.

Mahmoud is politically aligned with Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani.

In 2014 his son Atta Haji Mahmoud was killed in the village of Tal Ward, south of Kirkuk, in a battle with the militant group ISIS.