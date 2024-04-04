Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party renews confidence in secretary-general amid internal discord

Shafaq News/ The eighth conference of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party concluded today in Koya Khan, renewing its trust in its current secretary general, Mohammed Haj Mahmoud, also known as "Kaka Hama."

The conference was attended by a large number of party members. However, it saw the exclusion of the party's deputy leader and several senior members. Mohammed Haj Mahmoud was re-elected as the party's secretary-general.

The Party also elected 50 members to its leadership council and 10 reserve members.

In a speech he delivered at the party's conference, Mohammed Haj Mahmoud noted the sensitive and decisive nature of the gathering. He highlighted that while the party's seventh conference was held two years ago, certain "saboteurs" exploited the party for their own interests, leading to their exclusion.

The purpose of the eighth conference, he emphasized, "was to reform, organize, and eradicate corruption within the party."

However, Abdullah Haj Mahmoud, the Minister of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, along with some members of the party's political bureau and leadership council who were ousted from their positions, denounced the conference as "illegal". They warned that the party's future would lead to uncertainty and ultimately dissolution, accusing the current conference of undermining the principles of collective action.

They vowed to continue their struggle with a new agenda in the coming period.

The Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party was founded in 1976 by Mahmoud Osman, Adnan Mufti, and Rasul Mamand. In 1979, some members separated from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and joined the Socialist Democratic Party, including its current secretary general.