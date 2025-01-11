1 Billion Followers Summit: Meta commits to free AI Tools in coming years

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Meta announced that artificial intelligence (AI) tools will be available for free in the coming years.

Meta’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Fares Akkad, stated that “this shift towards open AI tools marks a pivotal step in building a new digital world that offers limitless opportunities for creativity and interaction while driving transformative advancements in digital technologies.”

He noted that progress in AI technologies has empowered content creators to expand their reach and connect with diverse audiences in more creative and impactful ways.

During the “1 Billion Followers Summit 2025,” in Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good,” Meta shared its vision for the profound changes AI and modern technologies are bringing to the content creation landscape.

The company also emphasized the role of these tools in shaping digital communities and supporting content creators worldwide.