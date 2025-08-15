Iraq brings home 80% of citizens from Syria’s al-Hol camp

Shafaq News – Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday that Iraq has brought back 80% of its nationals from Syria’s al-Hol camp through an accelerated return program.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said more than 25,000 Iraqis have been transferred from al-Hol and al-Roj over the past year, marking a 165% increase in returns. The effort, it added, reflects Baghdad’s partnership with CENTCOM and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in bolstering regional stability.

Iraq Accelerating Repatriations Enhances Regional SecurityThe Government of Iraq's accelerating pace, repatriating over 25,000 of its citizens from camps in Syria, demonstrates their commitment to the sustained defeat of ISIS. Iraq increased the number of its citizens returned… pic.twitter.com/ZmzVcmMB15 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 15, 2025

In July, a security source told Shafaq News that roughly 500 families were resettled in their home areas in Saladin province after a period at the al-Jadaa rehabilitation camp in Mosul.

Several repatriation waves have taken place in 2025, including the 28th convoy — 812 people from 233 families — along with April’s 241 families (865 individuals) and June’s larger group of 935 returnees.

By mid-year, more than 15,000 Iraqis had left al-Hol, while about 18,000 remain under security screening and tribal reconciliation procedures.