Iraq brings home 80% of citizens from Syria’s al-Hol camp

2025-08-15T09:52:00+00:00

Shafaq News – Washington

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday that Iraq has brought back 80% of its nationals from Syria’s al-Hol camp through an accelerated return program.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said more than 25,000 Iraqis have been transferred from al-Hol and al-Roj over the past year, marking a 165% increase in returns. The effort, it added, reflects Baghdad’s partnership with CENTCOM and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in bolstering regional stability.

In July, a security source told Shafaq News that roughly 500 families were resettled in their home areas in Saladin province after a period at the al-Jadaa rehabilitation camp in Mosul.

Several repatriation waves have taken place in 2025, including the 28th convoy — 812 people from 233 families — along with April’s 241 families (865 individuals) and June’s larger group of 935 returnees.

By mid-year, more than 15,000 Iraqis had left al-Hol, while about 18,000 remain under security screening and tribal reconciliation procedures.

