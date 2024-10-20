Emirates Airlines extends flight suspension to Iran and Iraq

Shafaq News/ Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Emirates Airlines announced, on Sunday, the extension of its suspension of flights to Iran and Iraq until October 23, due to rising tensions in the Middle East, impacting travelers.

The Dubai-based airline initially canceled these flights until October 8, later extending the suspension to October 16. Now, flights will remain suspended until next Wednesday.

This decision affects passengers with connecting flights through Dubai, as travelers with final destinations in Baghdad or Tehran will not be allowed to travel from departure points until after next Wednesday.

Regarding Lebanon, Emirates Airlines will continue to cancel flights to and from Beirut until October 31, 2024, or until further notice.