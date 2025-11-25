Security forces seize 24K+ pills in Basra drug raid

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi security forces dismantled a drug-trafficking network in Basra on Tuesday after an armed confrontation, security source told Shafaq News.

The operation targeted areas in Hayyaniyah, al-Jumhuriya, and al-Kafa’at. Forces seized nearly 25,000 illicit pills—weighing about 11 kilograms—along with 10 grams of crystal meth, drug-use tools, two pistols, and two vehicles used for transport and distribution.

According to the source, the suspects opened fire as security units advanced, prompting forces to return fire and quickly regain control before arresting all members of the network. No security personnel were injured. One wanted individual tried to escape during the exchange but was apprehended, and his weapon was seized.

Over the past decade, Iraq has moved from being a transit corridor for narcotics entering from Afghanistan and Iran to becoming one of the region’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

Official data shows that security forces dismantled 230 drug-trafficking networks, including 27 international groups, over a three-year period. More than 43,000 suspects were arrested on charges ranging from trafficking to possession, among them 150 foreign nationals. Authorities also seized over 28 tons of narcotics and millions of illicit pills, with synthetic drugs such as crystal meth and Captagon dominating the market.

Also, judicial statistics show that criminal courts issued 245 death sentences in drug-related cases in recent years, alongside 955 life terms and long prison sentences.

