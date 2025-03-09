Red Cross calls for civilian protection amid Syria’s coastal violence

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed deep concern over reports of escalating violence in Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous, which has resulted in over 1000 casualties mostly civilians.

ICRC urged all parties to take necessary measures to protect civilians and their property, ensure the safe passage of those fleeing the violence, and facilitate unhindered access to medical care while safeguarding healthcare facilities.

The organization also called for secure access for paramedics and humanitarian workers to provide medical aid and transport the wounded and deceased.

Additionally, the ICRC stressed the importance of ensuring the humane treatment of detainees, respecting their dignity, and protecting essential infrastructure, including water and electricity services.

The Red Cross reaffirmed its close monitoring of the situation and said it continues to support Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams, which are currently providing first aid and evacuating the injured to medical facilities.