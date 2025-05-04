Syria begins ceasefire deal in Rif Dimashq

Shafaq News/ Syrian authorities on Sunday began implementing a disarmament deal in Rif Dimashq, with residents of Sahnaya and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya handing over weapons to police, state media SANA reported.

As part of the accord, authorities released 22 detainees held during recent unrest in Sahnaya and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, saying “none had been involved in acts of bloodshed.”

مديرية أمن ريف دمشق تتسلم أسلحة وذخائر من وجهاء وأهالي مدينتي صحنايا وأشرفية صحنايا، في إطار الاتفاق لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، حفاظاً على الأمن والسلم الأهلي.#سانا pic.twitter.com/BpHNLVJ3af — شبكة أخبار سوريا (@SyrNetworkNews) May 4, 2025

Earlier today, the governor of Suwayda, Mustafa Al-Bakkour, announced the start of implementing a security and reconciliation agreement with Druze religious leaders in the southern Syrian province.

إطلاق سراح 22 شخصاً تم توقيفهم خلال الأحداث الأخيرة في منطقتي صحنايا وأشرفية صحنايا ممن لم تتلطخ أيديهم بالدماء.#سانا pic.twitter.com/tQwK462S7e — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) May 4, 2025

The agreement, endorsed by the Druze spiritual leadership in Suwayda, includes several provisions: activating the role of local police forces composed of residents, securing the Damascus-Suwayda highway, and ending tensions in the areas of Jaramana, Sahnaya, and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya in Rural Damascus.

However, Druze leaders in Suwayda reaffirmed their rejection of disarmament and demanded that all security roles in the province remain under local control, asserting that their weapons are a matter of dignity and community defense.

The areas had witnessed armed clashes following the circulation of a voice recording allegedly by a Druze man containing derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. The violence left dozens dead and prompted the deployment of Syrian security forces, culminating in the current disarmament and de-escalation deal.